Food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Eden Arms at Eden Field Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 7
• Rated 4: Doncaster Catholic Club at Catholic Club, Waterdale, Doncaster; rated on February 1
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Black Olive Pizzeria at 108 Warmsworth Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on March 7
• Rated 5: Naaz The Restaurant at 2 Baldwin Avenue, Off York Road, Doncaster; rated on March 7