Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:00 am
The Mallard in the Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 1.
And Golden Star, a takeaway at Warmsworth Road, Balby was also given a score of four on the same date.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The rating is not a guide to food quality.