Food hygiene ratings given to four Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cafe Sol, Ayla Diner Ltd at 5-6 High Street, Doncaster; rated on November 16
• Rated 3: Markham Cafe at Markham Grange, Long Lands Lane, Brodsworth, Doncaster; rated on November 16
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Plough Inn at 2 High Street, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on November 16
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Jade House at 49 Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on November 16