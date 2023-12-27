News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to four Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Dec 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 11:25 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Cafe Sol, Ayla Diner Ltd at 5-6 High Street, Doncaster; rated on November 16

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Markham Cafe at Markham Grange, Long Lands Lane, Brodsworth, Doncaster; rated on November 16

Inspectors rated four estabilshments.Inspectors rated four estabilshments.
Inspectors rated four estabilshments.

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Plough Inn at 2 High Street, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on November 16

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Jade House at 49 Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on November 16

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency