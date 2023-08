New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Colosseo at 232 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on August 11

Lots of ratings revealed this week

• Rated 5: KH Catering at Doncaster Town Fields Sports Club, Bennetthorpe, Doncaster; rated on August 7

• Rated 5: Thick or Thin at 8 King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Club 3000 Bingo at 1c And First Floor Above, 3-19 East Laith Gate, Doncaster; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 5, Milestone Drive, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on July 10

• Rated 4: The Fire House at 88 Kings Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on July 6

• Rated 3: Georgios Vivo Ltd at 11-13 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster; rated on July 6

• Rated 2: Doncaster Town Fields Sports Club at Bennetthorpe, Doncaster; rated on July 6

The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Rated 3: Hawthorn Social Club, Goodison Boulevard, Cantley, Doncaster, rated on July 4.

• Rated 4: Anne Arms at Suttonfield Road, Sutton; rated on July 5

• Rated 4: Woodlands Rhinos Club at 4 Princess Street, Woodlands; rated on July 5

• Rated 3: The Punch Bowl Inn at Fieldside, Thorne; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: The Bay Horse at 9 High Street, Hatfield; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: The Canal Tavern at South Parade, Thorne; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Pilkington Club at Pilkingtons Social Club, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: The Park Social Club at Park Club And Institute, Eden Grove Road, Edenthorpe; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: Number 15 at 21 High Street, Doncaster; rated on July 26

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Harrys Fish Bar at 18 High Street, Dunsville; rated on August 9

• Rated 4: Chillys at 26 Station Road, Askern; rated on July 6

• Rated 3: Pizza Legend at 113 Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe; rated on June 14