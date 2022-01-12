Food hygiene ratings between five and two handed to eight Doncaster establishments

A five rating has been awarded to Nuffield Health at Lakeside, after a November 18 inspection.

Four ratings were given to Maple Tree at Plantation Road, Balby, on November 24; and Super Fryer at Beckett Road, Wheatley, on December 6.

Ratings of between five and two have been handed out

Doncaster Jazz Cafe at Printing Office Street, and Pizza Legend at Hexthorpe Road were rated three.

And a rating of two was given to The Lakeside Beefeater, Chillys at Station Road, Askern, and Bobby's at Copley Road.