Food hygiene ratings between five and two handed to eight Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight Doncaster establishments.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 12:26 pm

A five rating has been awarded to Nuffield Health at Lakeside, after a November 18 inspection.

Four ratings were given to Maple Tree at Plantation Road, Balby, on November 24; and Super Fryer at Beckett Road, Wheatley, on December 6.

Read More

Read More
TGI Fridays, Las Iquanas, Tapas Revolution - 9 of the best restaurants in Meadow...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ratings of between five and two have been handed out

Doncaster Jazz Cafe at Printing Office Street, and Pizza Legend at Hexthorpe Road were rated three.

And a rating of two was given to The Lakeside Beefeater, Chillys at Station Road, Askern, and Bobby's at Copley Road.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam Hoden