Food hygiene ratings between five and two handed to eight Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight Doncaster establishments.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 12:26 pm
A five rating has been awarded to Nuffield Health at Lakeside, after a November 18 inspection.
Four ratings were given to Maple Tree at Plantation Road, Balby, on November 24; and Super Fryer at Beckett Road, Wheatley, on December 6.
Doncaster Jazz Cafe at Printing Office Street, and Pizza Legend at Hexthorpe Road were rated three.
And a rating of two was given to The Lakeside Beefeater, Chillys at Station Road, Askern, and Bobby's at Copley Road.