Food hygiene inspectors visit Thorne pub and restaurant

A Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 14th January 2022, 12:15 pm

The Punch Bowl at Fieldside in Thorne was given the score after assessment on December 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster's 303 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 181 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.

Read More

Read More
Reports that Doncaster Premier Inn has been sealed off with police tape

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Punch Bowl

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection, it is not a guide to food quality.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

ThorneDoncasterLiam Hoden