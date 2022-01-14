Food hygiene inspectors visit Thorne pub and restaurant
A Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 12:15 pm
The Punch Bowl at Fieldside in Thorne was given the score after assessment on December 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster's 303 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 181 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection, it is not a guide to food quality.