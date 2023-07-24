Food, drink and craft festival at Doncaster Racecourse
A food, drink and craft festival is taking place at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday and Sunday August 12-13, between 10.30am - 4.30pm each day.
By Carolyn Acton-ReedContributor
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 17:36 BST
Over the two days there will be music and stalls selling food drinks and gifts, along with activities for the children and an adult only bar.
There will be a fun fair, face painting and free parking.
Admission is £5 per adult - under 16's free - prebookable; £7.50 per adult - under 16's free - on the day.
Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs are not allowed.