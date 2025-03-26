Fixtures and fittings from shutdown Doncaster restaurants go up for auction

Fixtures and fittings from three closed down restaurants and cafes in Doncaster’s Frenchgate centre are up for auction – with cooking equipment, tables and chairs, lights and more all up for grabs.

The items are from the Elephant and Castle restaurant, which suddenly closed its doors in 2023, along with lots from the centre’s Nuria’s and El Cafe outlets, which also went out of business.

The online auction by NCM, which you can find HERE features a wide range of cooking units and appliances including ovens, fryers, grills, fridges and freezer.

The sale also includes a sink unit, a preparation table, seating and tables as well as lighting.

Bargain hunters can also get their hands on TV screens, ceiling fans – and even atmospheric black and white photos used to adorn the walls.

You’ll have to hurry though – as the auction will close at 1pm on March 27.

Elephant & Castle shut down in October 2023 at the same time as nearby takeaway outlet Wowburger, with both owned by the same Irish firm.

Breaking the news via social media, one member of staff posted: “RIP E&C and Wowburger.

"Closed both this morning with immediate effect.”

"Heartbroken doesn’t even cut it. I don’t think I’ll ever quite get over it and all of the shock.”

Wowburger and Elephant & Castle were both owned by Irish hospitality group Press Up.

The burger bar was the chain’s first in the UK, opening its doors in the Frenchgate in 2020.

Meanwhile, Elephant & Castle, which was also part of the Press Up group, only opened its doors in 2021.

Again, it was the firm's first UK outlet and ahead of its opening, a spokesman said: “We’re delighted to be opening our first ever UK Elephant & Castle location in Frenchgate.

“The founder and creator of Elephant & Castle, George Schwarz, lived in England himself during in WW2 and in fact named the restaurant after a London Tube station he passed on his morning commute to university.

“With over 30 years of success in Ireland, we have no doubt the good folk of Britain will absolutely love Elephant & Castle.”