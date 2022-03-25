First glimpse of new Doncaster waterside craft beer and street food bar

The Gorilla Beer Hall will start serving in ‘late Spring’ according to bosses – and will offer up a range of ales as well as food and entertainment at a spot alongside the canal in Mexborough.

The bar has teased its arrival on Facebook and is the brainchild of three real ale enthusiasts behind the town’s Mad Ape Beer.

The venue has promised “craft beer, not cr*p beer” with more details set to be released in the coming weeks.

A spokesman said: ”Gorilla Beer Hall is the latest bar from the Gorilla group.

"Located on the canalside in Mexborough, bringing you fantastic craft beers, live music and street food. Open late Spring 2022.”

It added: “Fantastic selection of craft beers on the bar, large selection of spirits, live music, VIP floor and banging street food.

“We'll be dropping details of our food offering, the live music you'll be able to come down and watch as well as everything else Gorilla on here” (the bar’s Facebook page HERE)

Food will be provided by Cult Classic Street Eats, who are “the guys behind Rad Dude and Jimmys at Cutlery Works, Sheffield.”

Mad Ape Beer was created as an entry point into the ‘younger’ market who may not currently be aligned with the UK craft beer movement, it states on the company’s website.