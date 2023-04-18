Fed-up Doncaster bar owner in swipe at council after forking out to clean 'filthy' street outside pub

Chris Coughlan, who runs O’Donegan’s Irish Bar in Hall Gate, shelled out £700 for workers to come and jet wash the pavements in front of the pub – making them look as good as new after shifting years of grime, dirt and chewing gum.

But he says cleaning up is the responsibility of City of Doncaster Council and that businesses shouldn’t have the job of cleaning paths in front of premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creating a video to show the state of the street before and after, the video begins with footage of a grimy, and litter strewn Lazarus Court and Mr Coughlan said: "All we have asked for is the same cleanliness and attention the council areas are given, just around the corner.”

The exterior of O'Donegans's has been transformed after bosses paid to jet wash pavements.

The video then cuts to Sir Nigel Gresley Square, showing gleaming pavements outside the Civc Offices and Cast theatre.

He added: “After years of aksing the council to clean and show the town centre respect, we’ve had to foot the bill and take matters into our own hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clip then shows the pavement outside the Hall Gate pub being blasted with high pressure jets of water before cutting to a caption which reads: “Hundreds of chewing gum, waste and years of grime and dirt later….” before showing the new look clean streets, adding: “Doncaster Council, look after your town centre please.”