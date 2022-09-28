Fancy running a pub? This popular Doncaster city centre bar is up for grabs

The Horse and Groom on East Laith Gate is looking for new owners and bosses at Admiral Taverns are looking for someone to help give the bar a fresh new look and focus.

A statement on the firm's website said: “The Horse and Groom is a good sized pub located on a corner plot in a prominent position in the centre of Doncaster.

"It is situated close to the newly refurbished Wool Market and is a very popular area for people to visit with numerous bars, restaurants and some independent retailers.

The Horse and Groom is looking for new owners. Photo: Admiral Taverns.

“It has traditionally traded as a music venue but has the potential to enhance its offer with the right operator.

"On entering the pub you walk into a large open plan trading area with a horseshoe shaped bar facing you.

"To the right hand side of the entrance is a lounge area with a Yorkshire stone floor and open fire place.

"Just to the right of the bar is a pool area that leads out to a small rear terrace with a smoking shelter.

"To the left hand side there is a raised seating area that overlooks the stage which is located to far left hand side of the pub.

"In between the stage and the bar on the back wall are the entrances to the toilets plus a decent sized kitchen. This is not currently used and would need some investment but here lies a great opportunity for the right operator with the necessary catering skills.

“The pub has a great reputation for its live music and is predominantly drinks focused, however with some small works there is an opportunity to develop the offer with a combination of food and live entertainment.

"A very loyal customer base continues with a rhythm of the week with the variety of entertainment drawing audiences in the city centre and to the Horse & Groom.”

Annual rent is £18,500, with a security deposit of £5,000

The advert adds: “The pub has a great reputation for its live music and the size of the pub certainly helps to cater for this kind of activity.

"Applicants should be enthusiastic about hosting live music but ideally we are seeking the right operators who are able to maximise the full opportunity this venue offers.

"With some investment in the kitchen the pub could appeal to a wider audience by introducing a modern food offer such as a grill bar for example.

"The space is ideal for a combination of food and live entertainment such as jazz or tribute acts as well as appealing to day time shoppers throughout the week.

"Admiral are looking to complete a refurbishment with external re-decoration and signage to create a more appeasing curb appeal.”

The pub has seen a number of different owners and guises over the year and at one stage was an Irish themed bar called O’Neill’s.