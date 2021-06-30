England v Germany: Doncaster fans cheer on England's victory in Euros 2021

Doncaster pub the Salutation was packed with the Three Lions supporters since afternoon, hours before the 5pm kick off at Wembley.

The landmark win brought back painful memories from defeat in the 1970 World Cup as well as losses in 2010, Italia 90 and in a penalty shoot-out against the Germans in Euro 96.

But thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in the second half, England’s luck has now changed.

Our photographer was in the Salutation pub to capture the atmosphere – can you spot anyone you know?

Hannah, Charlotte, Chloe, Fiona, James and Oliver, pictured at the Salutation.

Fans gather at the Salutation to watch England v Germany.

Damon Beverley, Marcus Beverley, Dylan Needham and Max Nettleship, pictured at The Salutation.

Wayne Allison and Baz Davies, pictured at the Salutation.