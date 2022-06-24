Eights pubs, cafes and takeaways in Doncaster received food hygiene ratings of between one and five

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments between April and June, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:43 am

The following rating was given in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category:

• Rated 5: The Old Hayloft Tea Room at Woodgrove Farm, Moss Road, Moss;

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Styrrup at Stripe Road, Rossington;

• Rated 5: Red Lion at 38 Market Place, Doncaster;

• Rated 5: Pinchos Gin & Cocktail Bar at 17 High Street, Doncaster;

Along with four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Gurkha Lounge at 199 Carr House Road, Belle Vue;

• Rated 4: Pisces Fish Bar at 56 Sandringham Road, Intake;

• Rated 3: North Pole Ice Cream at 70 Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe;

• Rated 1: Hot Shop at 85 Abbey Road, Dunscroft.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene and is not a guide to food quality.

