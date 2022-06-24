Eights pubs, cafes and takeaways in Doncaster received food hygiene ratings of between one and five

The following rating was given in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category:
• Rated 5: The Old Hayloft Tea Room at Woodgrove Farm, Moss Road, Moss;
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Styrrup at Stripe Road, Rossington;
• Rated 5: Red Lion at 38 Market Place, Doncaster;
• Rated 5: Pinchos Gin & Cocktail Bar at 17 High Street, Doncaster;
Along with four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Gurkha Lounge at 199 Carr House Road, Belle Vue;
• Rated 4: Pisces Fish Bar at 56 Sandringham Road, Intake;
• Rated 3: North Pole Ice Cream at 70 Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe;
• Rated 1: Hot Shop at 85 Abbey Road, Dunscroft.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene and is not a guide to food quality.