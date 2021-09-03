Miller and Carter, 329 Bawtry Road, Rossington, DN4 7PB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 1,957 Google Reviews). "Really nice people and amazing food, will definitely be going again."

Eight best places to get a Sunday roast dinner in Doncaster

Doncaster has plenty of places to get a fantastic Sunday roast dinner from – but which ones are the best?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:44 pm

Using Google Reviews and our own personal experiences for guidance, we’ve put together a list of Doncaster’s best eight spots to get a Sunday dinner (in no particular order).

Did we miss any out? Is your favourite place on the list? Be sure to let us know!

1. The Newton Arms

The Newton Arms, Sprotbrough Road, DN5 8BP. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 601 Google Reviews). "Amazing carvery, lovely staff and a good selection of beers. Well worth every penny!"

Photo: Google

2. Cadeby Inn

Cadeby Inn, Main Street, Cadeby, DN5 7SW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on Google Reviews). "Fantastic place! Polite staff and delicious food, absolutely lovely."

Photo: Google

3. Olde Castel Hotel

Olde Castle Hotel, 10 Market Place, DN1 1LQ. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on Google Reviews). "Such a wonderful establishment. The food has everything - full of flavour, quantity and love."

Photo: Google

4. Canters

Canters, Nutwell Lane, Old Cantley, DN3 3QL. Rating: 4.9 (based on 28 Google Reviews). "The meals were excellent, with root vegetables, Yorkshire puddings and gravy in plentiful supply!"

Photo: Google

