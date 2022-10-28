Donny Eats: Doncaster's version of Just Eat takeaway delivery app launched
Stand aside Just Eat, a Doncaster version of the popular delivery app has been launched, purely for city restaurants and takeaways.
Donny Eats works in just the same way, allowing people to place food orders from their local takeaway.
Spokesman Wil Laurence said: “Donny Eats is similar to Just Eat.
"But what sets us apart is that we only collaborate with local businesses and promote them on our social media platforms.
"Overall, we aim to bring more custom to local businesses and make it cheaper for the public in general.
"Our app is available in the Apple and Google Play app store and seems to be settling well with the public.”
The firm says it offer restaurants, special offers and discounts that customers won’t find anywhere else.
Customers order online and get food delivered directly to their door.
For further details, visit www.donnyeats.co.uk or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @Donnyeatslocal.
Businesses wishing to sign up can email [email protected]