Donny Eats: Doncaster's version of Just Eat takeaway delivery app launched

Donny Eats works in just the same way, allowing people to place food orders from their local takeaway.

Spokesman Wil Laurence said: “Donny Eats is similar to Just Eat.

"But what sets us apart is that we only collaborate with local businesses and promote them on our social media platforms.

Donny Eats is a Doncaster version of Just Eat.

"Overall, we aim to bring more custom to local businesses and make it cheaper for the public in general.

"Our app is available in the Apple and Google Play app store and seems to be settling well with the public.”

The firm says it offer restaurants, special offers and discounts that customers won’t find anywhere else.

Customers order online and get food delivered directly to their door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further details, visit www.donnyeats.co.uk or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @Donnyeatslocal.