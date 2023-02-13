Doncaster's Wowburger launches new 'love me or lose me' Valentine's range

This February, Wowburger in the Frenchgate centre has got something big and tasty up their sleeves with not one new product launch – but three.

The trio of new burgers with exciting new toppings will be available across all locations.

First up is the ‘WOW Fritter Burger’ made with two cauliflower-based fritters and topped with all the delightful veggie toppings.

Wowburger has launched three new burgers to mark Valentine's Day.

Secondly the ‘WOW Crispy Onion Cheeseburger’ including two juicy beef patties and the addition of two onion rings.

And finally, a request made by many following the launch of Chicken Bites to the menu last summer, there is the ‘WOW Chicken Burger’ for your eating pleasure.

A spokesman said: “This is no ordinary product launch. The campaign is called ‘Love me lose me’ and as it is the month of love, WOWBURGER want the customers to decide their favourite of the three limited-edition burgers.”Choose the one they love, as only one can stay a permanent member of the WOWBURGER menu.”

The dishes are priced at £7.45 for a single burger or £8.50 as part of a meal.

Susan Bell, WOWBURGER Brand Operations Manager said: “Everyone knows the bread and butter of our burgers are the juicy beef patties, however we’ve been listening closely our customer feedback and wanted to experiment with some new flavours to keep it interesting!”

WOWBURGER’s three limited-edition burgers are available for dine in, collection and delivery.

You can vote for your favourite now at wowburger.co.uk