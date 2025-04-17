Doncaster's top pubs and clubs named at 2025 Best Bar None awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s very best pubs, clubs and bars have been named at a glittering awards ceremony celebrating the cream of the crop of the city’s nightlife.

Doncaster’s night-time economy took centre stage at the Eco Power Stadium as venues, operators and staff came together to celebrate excellence at the annual Best Bar None Doncaster Awards.

A total of 18 venues across the city centre achieved Best Bar None accreditation this year, recognising their commitment to providing a safe, welcoming and well-managed environment for customers, staff and the wider community.

As well as celebrating those who achieved accreditation, six venues and individuals were presented with special awards on the night, recognising outstanding contributions to Doncaster’s night-time economy. Categories included Best Bar, Operational Excellence, and two hotly contested public awards for Best Venue and Best Team Member, which saw an incredible 4,000 votes cast by members of the public.

Pubs and clubs from across Doncaster toasted success at the Best Bar None awards.

The full list of winners:

Best Bar: Saddle & Shot

Best Independent: Biscuit Billy’s

Best National Chain: The Red Lion

Operational Excellence: The Salutation

Best Pub: The Hallcross

Best Late-Night Venue: The Warehouse

Public Vote – Best Venue: Rock-A-Hula

Public Vote – Best Team Member: Ethan Bellwood

"This year’s awards have been a fantastic celebration of the hard work, professionalism and community spirit that runs through Doncaster’s night-time economy,” said Simon Pawson, Director of Urban Spark and Best Bar None Assessor.

"With 18 venues gaining accreditation and a record number of public votes for our People’s Choice categories, it’s clear how much pride local people have in their night out and the people who make it happen.”

The Best Bar None scheme, supported by Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police, promotes responsible management and operation of licensed premises.

Accredited venues meet a set of national standards covering customer safety, staff training, and operational excellence.