Forget the cost of living crisis... a new pizza outlet in South Yorkshire will be selling its New York-style XL pizza slices at a mind-blowing 15p!

SBARRO is bringing a taste of New York City to Doncaster and as a homage to the company's roots, is selling its mouth-watering XL pizza slices for 15p (normally sold at around £3-3.50) for a limited time only.

When the company first opened in the US in 1956 it was famous for its 15 cents pizza slices, so this historic moment in the UK is paying tribute to that with the knock-down prices on Friday July 19th, between 1pm and 5pm only.

SBARRO Doncaster (Ogden Road, Clay Lane, DN2 4SQ) will be open from 10am-10.30pm 6am every day, and serving up the pizza slices that made it famous — and they won’t be skimping on the portions… even at the special 15p price!

Doncaster's new pizza takeaway offering slicing at just 15p.

SBARRO’s XL New York-style pizza slices are big enough to satisfy any appetite… so it’s no wonder they have been a best-seller for 70 years.

A spokesperson for SBARRO said: "In 1956, Carmela and Gennaro Sbarro opened the doors to their Italian salumeria in Brooklyn, New York. Carmela 'Mama' Sbarro made pizza slices for shift workers looking for a quick meal. Her slices were so popular that they soon opened a second location focused solely on pizza, and now there are over 630 SBARRO eateries across 28 countries.

"Our brand new store in Doncaster offers the best quality pizza slices that Sbarro have perfected over almost 70 years, and we thought that the best way to reflect this was in the price.

"To mark our opening, we're doing what Mama Sbarro did... selling the finest pizza slices at the same price point that they were in 1956. To celebrate our new Doncaster store we're giving people the SBARRO quality for just 15p a slice."

SBARRO Doncaster is the 17th location the brand has opening in the UK. On its extensive menu are also hash browns and a range of drinks including cloudy lemonade, dragon fruit, and a range of coffees including latte, cappuccino and the option to add hazelnut, vanilla or caramel syrup. Or you could go for a meal deal with a stromboli, hash browns and a drink to really set you up for the day.

If you want to know how much of a bargain the 15p pizza slice offer is, take a look at what some other household staples went for in 1956 (source: retrowow.co.uk)

A gallon of petrol -- around 4.5 litres -- was just 5s 4d -- about 29p. That would set you back £6.50 today. A pack of 20 cigarettes was 25p in 1956, while a pint of beer was just two pence! You could get butter for a penny, a dozen eggs for 3p, and the average house price was just over £2,000.

You can't get those prices back for everything... but you can get your favourite New York pizza slices from Sbarro at 1956's knock-down cost of just 15p, but for one afternoon only at the new Doncaster store, from 1pm to 5pm on Friday July 19th. (Terms and conditions apply).

* The 15p offer is limited to Friday July 19th, 1-5pm