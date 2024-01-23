Doncaster wine bar shuts kitchen days after re-opening after chef leaves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Otto Wine Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough was forced to close before Chirstmas by environmental health chiefs due to a rat infestation.

The venue in Main Street is now back in business – but bosses have run into more issues just days after re-opening.

In a post on social media, a spokesman said: “We would like to update all our customers that unfortunately the kitchen is closed at the moment.

Otto in Sprotbrough has been forced to close its kitchens days after re-opening.

“The reason for this is for unforeseen circumstances of our chef we had in place, has unfortunately left with no notice provided.

“We always want to ensure that we provide our customers with the highest quality of food, so we do not feel it would be fair to serve food without having the best team of chefs in place for you all.

“Please rest assured we are working tirelessly to ensure this issue is resolved as soon as possible.

“Again we sincerely apologise but we hope to see you all for coffee and drinks.”

The venue was ordered to close in early November after a “large and active rat infestation” was discovered by environmental health officers.

Earlier this month, a spokesman said: “We would like to offer our sincerest apologies for any disruption and disappointment caused through our recent closure.

“As many of you are aware, we had some issues within the premises which led to our closure. The lengthy time closed was necessary to ensure that all measures and precautions were undertaken to rectify problems identified and ensure these issues do not occur again in the future.

“We also thank everyone for the support you have continued to provide during our closure.

Neighbouring Indian restaurant Mehfil was also forced to close temporarily while health chief investigated the infestation.