Cotswold-based Hawkstone Brewery, headed by the ex-Top Gear host, is developing a new lager - and he needs keen beer-lovers to help decide which recipe is best.

Members of the public will be treated to FREE samples of the two front-running recipes - in a bid to decide which will come out on top.

And you'll also get a free half-pint of the number-one bestselling Hawkstone Premium 4.8 per cent lager on offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy Clarkson is giving away free beer this week.

The lager uses Clarkson’s own barley from Diddly Squat farm.

He said: “The Hawkstone master brewers have been working tirelessly on the new lager but we’ve reached a bit of a deadlock with these two recipes.

"We’re calling on all beer lovers to come down and help us decide which goes into production.”