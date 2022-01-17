Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson is giving away free beer this week
Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson is giving away free beer this week – and here’s how to get some.
Cotswold-based Hawkstone Brewery, headed by the ex-Top Gear host, is developing a new lager - and he needs keen beer-lovers to help decide which recipe is best.
Members of the public will be treated to FREE samples of the two front-running recipes - in a bid to decide which will come out on top.
And you'll also get a free half-pint of the number-one bestselling Hawkstone Premium 4.8 per cent lager on offer.
The lager uses Clarkson’s own barley from Diddly Squat farm.
He said: “The Hawkstone master brewers have been working tirelessly on the new lager but we’ve reached a bit of a deadlock with these two recipes.
"We’re calling on all beer lovers to come down and help us decide which goes into production.”
The bar will be open seven days a week, but participants are required to arrive before 4pm.