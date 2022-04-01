Doncaster town centre seafood restaurant forced to shut after sickness bug

Clam and Cork, which is based in the fish market issued the “important customer announcement’ this morning.

A spokesman said: “We are having to partially close service at the Clam and Cork kitchen both today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) due to one of our chefs having a sickness bug.

“Although chefs tend to be willing to work through almost anything, we can't take the risk for our own staff and our customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clam and Cork has been partially forced to close due to a sickness bug.

“So although we will still be serving 'some' cold plates, oysters, and drinks for anyone that does show up with the limited menu, we're actively encouraging people who want a more hearty meal to avoid us.

“Obviously we're not too happy about this and the short notice we're having to give to people.

“However, this is the situation we face, and have done our best to make sure we can at least offer a little something for the people who may not get to know and do show up.”

The restaurant, which first opened in 2018, has rapidly become one of Doncaster’s most popular dining venues, with diners coming from far and wide to sample a vast array of seafood and fish dishes as well as oysters and champagne.