Doncaster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating meaning standards are good

Pizzeria Milano, a takeaway at Beckett Road, Wheatley, was given the score after assessment on May 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 333 takeaways with ratings, 195 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.