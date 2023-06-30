News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Doncaster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating meaning standards are good

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST

Pizzeria Milano, a takeaway at Beckett Road, Wheatley, was given the score after assessment on May 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 333 takeaways with ratings, 195 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating merans hygiene standards are goodThe rating merans hygiene standards are good
The rating merans hygiene standards are good
Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards Agency