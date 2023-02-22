Doncaster takeaway gets a one out of five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Fortune, at The Grange, Manor Road, Hatfield, was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 318 takeaways with ratings, 190 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
It is not a guide to food quality.