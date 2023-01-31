News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster takeaway awarded a zero rating - when the business was closed - now awarded a four

The Free Press last week reported that according to the Food Standards Agency, The Fire House on Kings Road, Wheatley, had been awarded a zero rating following a December inspection.

By Stephanie Bateman
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 1:24pm

Owner Justė Dacevič contacted us disturbed at the story, as the business was closed for decoration throughout December so couldn’t have been rated.

Inspectors revisited The Fire House and on January 26 it was given a four out of five.

Much better news for The Fire House
We contacted the council to ask how a closed firm could be rated but have had no response.

