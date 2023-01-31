Doncaster takeaway awarded a zero rating - when the business was closed - now awarded a four
The Free Press last week reported that according to the Food Standards Agency, The Fire House on Kings Road, Wheatley, had been awarded a zero rating following a December inspection.
Owner Justė Dacevič contacted us disturbed at the story, as the business was closed for decoration throughout December so couldn’t have been rated.
Inspectors revisited The Fire House and on January 26 it was given a four out of five.
We contacted the council to ask how a closed firm could be rated but have had no response.