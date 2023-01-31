Argentine steakhouse La Boca, which is in Nether Hall Road, was among 18 restaurants from Yorkshire to make it onto the Most Romantic Restaurants 2023 rundown.

The county took the top spot ahead of London.

The list, compiled from over one million verified diner reviews, was put together by leading booking platform OpenTable ahead of Valentine’s Day,

La Boca has been named one of the most romantic restaurants in Britain.

The research also found that over half (55%) of Brits are set to mark the occasion with a restaurant meal, spending £65 per person on average.

Findings also reveal the top turn-offs and red flags for a dinner date, with all generations agreeing that getting too drunk (47%), being a noisy eater (40%) and expecting their bill to be paid for by their date (30%) are major red flags.