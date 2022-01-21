Someone's pleased with their pint

Doncaster: Seven best real ale pubs and bars for a refreshing pint

There’s nothing better than a pint of real ale after a long day – why not treat yourself?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 21st January 2022, 2:26 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out all the best pubs and bars in Doncaster that serve cracking real ales.

Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!

1. The Masons Arms

The Masons Arms, 22 Market Place, Doncaster DN1 1ND. Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on 327 Google Reviews). "Excellent pub. Warm, welcoming and friendly. A great atmosphere and superb beer awaits you."

2. Little Plough

Little Plough, 8 West Laith Gate, DN1 1SF. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 210 Google Reviews). "Village pub in a town, great staff and atmosphere. Gets an A* from me."

3. The Draughtsman Alehouse

The Draughtsman Alehouse, Platform 3 Doncaster Railway Station, Doncaster DN1 1PE. Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (based on Google Reviews). "Perfect ambiance, and fantastic hosts who are willing to talk to you and have a nice chat!"

4. Three Horse Shoes

Three Horse Shoes, Town End, DN5 9AG. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 104 Google Reviews). "I've had a few excellent pints of real ale in here."

