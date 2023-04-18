Doncaster schools receives national recognition for serving award-winning plant-powered lunches

The schools are among the first in the country to secure Bronze in The ProVeg School Plates Awards - a national accreditation scheme recognising nutritious and eco-friendly menus.

The award-winning schools in Askern - Spa Academy, Littlemoor Infant Academy and Moss Road Infant Academy - are all part of Leger Education Trust (LET), which caters to hundreds of students every day. The Trust launched its summer menus earlier this week, featuring a number of new plant-based meals that have proven extremely popular with pupils and staff alike.

Working with ProVeg UK, a non-profit organisation, the schools have replaced several carbon-heavy meat-based dishes with sustainable plant-based and vegetarian alternatives - while also increasing the nutrition profile of the meals.

The schools serve a wide range of delicious, low-carbon dishes ranging from Quorn hotdogs to vegetable lasagne, helping children to make the connection between their food and its impact on the planet.

Jimmy Pierson, Director of ProVeg UK, said: “It’s wonderful to see Yorkshire schools leading the way in climate-friendly catering.

"By adding more plant-based and meat-free dishes to menus, LET is not only improving childrens’ health, but they are protecting their future. We’re delighted to see how much the children are enjoying the food and supporting more sustainable menus.”

Kay Salter, Catering Manager at LET, said: “It is important that not only we educate our students, but that we protect their future by giving them access to nutritious and delicious food that fuels their bodies and minds for success in the classroom and beyond.

"We’re delighted to receive national recognition for our hard work - we’re proud of the food we produce, and we love it just as much as the kids do!”

The ProVeg School Plates Awards launched earlier this year to set the standards for low-carbon menus across UK schools. The Awards are designed to recognise the positive steps taken by caterers to create healthier, climate-friendly menus.

