Doncaster Rovers are now selling an entire fish supper inside a bun

There might not have been much to whet the appetite of Doncaster Rovers fans on the field this season – but there’s plenty to savour off it, after the launch of an entire fish supper inside a bun.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:08 GMT
The club will launch its chippy tea butty at this Saturday’s game against Stockport County – when fans will be able to tuck into a Yorkshire fishcake on a bed of chips, topped with mushy peas and tartar sauce.

It will be on sale at £8.

