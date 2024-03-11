Doncaster revealed as one of the cheapest places in England for St. Patrick’s Day pints

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comparing the cost of a pint of the black stuff at Wetherspoon and Greene King pubs up and down the country, fresh research carried out by The Winners Enclosure has confirmed just how much a pint of Guinness is likely to set punters back in 35 different towns and cities across England.

The average Guinness pint prices ranged from as far as £3.62 and £6.13 between the cheapest location, Sunderland and the most expensive, London.

However, no city charged quite as much for the popular stout as the Cheltenham Festival itself, where punters celebrating St. Patrick’s Day as they take in the racing action can expect to fork out as much as £7.50 for a Guinness pint. That’s a whole £3.10 price increase on the price of the same drink in Cheltenham town centre (£4.40).

In Doncaster, the average pint of Guinness is priced at just £3.89.

So, if you missed out on tickets to Cheltenham this year, but are looking to celebrate with the next best thing, here’s how the top 10 cheapest towns and cities for a pint of Guinness ranked:

Sunderland - £3.62 avg. price Farnborough - £3.80 avg. price Preston - £3.80 avg. price Birkenhead - £3.88 avg. price Doncaster - £3.89 avg. price

Sunderland is officially home to the cheapest pint of Guinness in England, with pints of the black stuff costing just £3.62 on average on Wearside - giving Sunderland a 10/10 ‘pint price’ score. Guinness pints at one of the Sunderland branches of Wetherspoon pubs were found to be astonishingly cheap at £2.63, while Sunderland’s Greene King pubs valued the drink at £4.60.

Farnborough and Preston are separated by roughly 240 miles of land, however, Guinness pint prices at these two locations were found to be identical. Both locations’ Wetherspoon branches priced Guinness at £3.15, while Greene King also price matched between the two locations at £4.45. This gave both Farnborough and Preston a ‘pint price’ score of 9.7 out of 10.

Birkenhead ranked in fourth place as the average Guinness pint costs just £3.88, giving the town a ‘pint price’ score of 9.1 out of 10. However, crossing the River Mersey to Liverpool sees the average Guinness pint price rise by a whole £1.01.

While Liverpool is blessed with a high proportion of Irish pubs (10.67 per cent of Liverpool’s bars fall into this category) the Guinness pint price also averages at £4.89 - the second-most expensive of all 35 locations tested in this study.

Doncaster claimed fifth place with a ‘pint price’ score of 8.8, earned through the average Guinness pint costing just £3.89 in the South Yorkshire city. The relatively nearby cities of Bradford and Hull placed just behind, with average Guinness pint prices costing £3.95 and £3.96 respectively.

Completing the top 10 were Stoke-on-Trent, Southend-on-Sea and Middlesbrough, where Guinness prices ranged from as cheap as £3.23 to as costly as £4.90.

Alex Beecham, Managing Director at The Winners Enclosure, said “The Cheltenham Festival has always had a long-standing association with the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Whether it's the free-flowing pints of Guinness at the bars, or Irish-bred horses running to victory on the courses, the Irish spirit is felt throughout and contributes to the lively atmosphere that Cheltenham is all about”.