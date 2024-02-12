Doncaster restaurant which shut days after opening told improvement needed after hygiene inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pan Asian restaurant Hoi Choi first opened last summer – but after being stung by customer criticisms including slow service, bosses announced that the venue would close for ‘a short period of time’ to ‘adjust’.

In the latest blow for the restaurant in East Laith Gate, Food Standards Agency officials have given the venue a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

It was given the score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows and means improvement is necessary.

Hoi Choi was given a two star rating by food hygiene inspectors.

After what bosses described as a “soft launch” last July, the restaurant then closed its doors before re-opening at the end of August.

Following a three-day initial opening period, a spokesperson said: “We are suspending service for a short period of time.

“We have listened to all comments both positive and constructive and we have taken the decision to take a little time to regroup, adjust and make sure that we are 100% ready to give Doncaster what it needs each and every day with measured consistency and care.

“This is not the end, our guests have consistently said Doncaster needs us, and we hear you. We are coming back, better than before. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

In a stinging review, one diner said: “It took 20 minutes to be asked for our drinks order, and our drinks didn’t arrive until 9pm. Yes really, an hour later.

“The wait times were like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. One hour for drinks, 90 mins for our first starter to arrive.

“Customers all over were complaining, the staff were bombarded with it actually.

“Not only was the wait on food 90 minutes, but food and drinks were repeatedly being taken to the wrong tables.

“The atmosphere was absolutely hectic. It wasn’t a pleasure to be around. The anxiety and bad feeling in the air was off the scale. Customers were leaving left right and centre and eventually, they were being allowed to leave without paying for their drinks etc due to how bad it was.”

"It got to the point where customers were accepting food to their table even when they knew it wasn’t theirs just so they could have some food.”

The new restaurant replaced Rancheros, which lasted less than a year before closing down.

It closed its doors in April last year, blaming spiralling costs on its closure.

The venue – known to generations of diners as Shabir’s and previously Le Bistro – told customers: “The Team at Rancheros Doncaster have fought valiantly to stay open. Our guests have been the best we could have hoped for. Unfortunately, we have been beaten by the rising running costs and we are having to admit defeat.

"This decision has not been made without a lot of tears and soul searching. We tried adaptations, but nothing has worked for us.”