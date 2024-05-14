Doncaster restaurant named one of best places to eat in UK by TripAdvisor
and live on Freeview channel 276
All you-can-eat-tapas restaurant La Fiesta was named among the top 20 UK eateries by the dining out website.
The Armthorpe restaurant was ranked third in the whole country, with only restaurants in Belfast and Manchester denying it top spot.
MG Timber used TripAdvisior data to rank the best places to eat in the UK from the highest populated areas.
The new report ranks the highest rated restaurants from the top 100 most popular areas in the UK, according to Trip Advisor.
From the UK’s most popular areas, the highest rated restaurant on Trip Advisor is Nu Delhi in Belfast, with the Indian restaurant having 5,697 reviews and a 5-star trip advisor rating.
The British cuisine is the favourite in the UK with 25% of places to eat focus on selling these types of meals.
Second on the list goes to The Laundrette in Manchester. With 4,271 reviews and a 5-star traveller rating, their menu is based around cocktails and carbs.
The Spanish cuisine of La Fiesta Restaurant in Doncaster is one of the highest rated places for food in the UK with 2,676 reviews and a 5-star traveller rating, landing it third spot.
In 2022, the restaurant was named among the best in the world, taking fifth spot best hidden gem at the Tripadvisor Awards 2022.
The awards, hosted by the world’s largest travel guidance platform, rated restaurants from across the globe based on the quality and quantity of their reviews, and calculated the findings into different categories.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.