Doncaster restaurant Estabulo offers 'buy one, get one half price' summer dining deal

The offer, which will last until the end of the month, is available at lunchtimes between Monday-Friday and evenings Sunday-Thursday.

Vitor Antunes, area manager, said, “The Estabulo experience is like no other, we want to encourage people who are yet to visit us, to step out of their comfort zones and try something new this month. We hope that this offer will give people the push to do just that!”

The family-friendly restaurant, which is located on Herten Way, has been offering up authentic Brazilian food in Doncaster for a number of years now.

The experience mimics a traditional Brazilian rodizio which begins with unlimited access to a large, fresh salad bar holding cold potato, pasta and vibrant leaf salads.

Here, diners will also find hot sides such as garlic mushrooms, and Feijoada, a rich stew often referred to as Brazil’s national dish.

Positioned at each place setting is a double sided card, which works as a traffic light system to signal when to, ‘bring on the meat’.

Estabulos servers, traditionally named Gauchos, will circle the restaurant with large skewers of flame grilled meat, carved table - and there are 15 different types available, from Brazilian Picanha, to Barriga De Porco and Carneiro, as well as beef, pork, chicken and lamb.

Vitor continued, “The Estabulo experience showcases both our rich heritage and incredible traditional food. We aim to transport everyone who steps through our doors, to a traditional rodizio restaurant.”