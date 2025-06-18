Doncaster pubs to host 10 day cider festival
The Gate House in High Street and The Red Lion in Market Place, both in Doncaster, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, will host the festival from Friday 27 June to Sunday 6 July inclusive.
The ciders include; Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig), Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne).
They are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
Ciders will be priced at £2.99 a pint, which is a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.
The Gate House manager Benjamin Leese said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider.
“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period.
“All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”
Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the pub magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).
All ciders will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.