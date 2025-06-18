A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, will be available at three Wetherspoon pubs in the area, during a 10-day craft cider festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gate House in High Street and The Red Lion in Market Place, both in Doncaster, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, will host the festival from Friday 27 June to Sunday 6 July inclusive.

The ciders include; Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig), Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne).

They are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster pubs to host 10 day cider festival.

Ciders will be priced at £2.99 a pint, which is a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.

The Gate House manager Benjamin Leese said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period.

“All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the pub magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).

All ciders will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.