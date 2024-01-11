Doncaster pubs join up to offer £20 all drinks, all night cost of living crisis buster
Described as the ‘crisis buster’ ticket, the ‘bottomless brunch’ offer will allow drinkers to pay just £20 and get their entire night and drinks paid for.
Boogie Bar, Hall Cross, Ballers, Mint, Mambo and Social are the six bars where the ticket will be valid at the promotion every Friday.
A spokesman said: “It’s a complete night out in Doncaster
“Just £20 gets you bottomless drinks and pizza in six bars from 8-12 every Friday night.
“There’s everything you want across the venues, great cocktails, live music, dance music, DJ’s - even award winning beers.
"A drinks range unsurpassed by any other offer. Whatever you want, it’s there.
“It’s being out-out with your mates, it’s being dressed up and taking pictures what you’ll look back on for years, it’s laughing so hard you can’t breathe, it’s the sense of community as you glance over at the next table and see they're doing the very same thing, socialising and having fun like old times again.”
The pubs and operating hours are:
Hallcross 8.00pm – 10.00pm
Ballers 8.00pm – 10.00pm
Boogie 9.00pm – 11.00pm
Mint 9.00pm – 12.00am
Social 9.30pm – 11.30pm
Mambo 10.00pm – 12.00am
This is which drinks are included in the deal:
Standard pints - Carling, Fosters, Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, John Smiths, Staropramen, Guinness
Standard Bottles – Budweiser, Corona, Becks, VK flavours
House spirit and mixer - vodka, gin, flavoured gins, rum, flavoured rum.
Standard cocktails - eg Sex on the Beach, Woo Woo, Little Green Man, and many more
Standard spirit and mixer Gordons Gin, flavoured Gordons gins Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and Captain Morgan Spiced, Whitley Neil flavoured gins, Beefeater and Beefeater flavoured gins, Jim Beam, Malibu, Tia Maria, Southern Comfort , Bacardi, Disarranno and Archers.
All soft drinks. Offers subject to change.
Please note shots, bombs, wine and prosecco are not included
The spokesman added: “Normal measures will be in place to insure responsible drinking. This offer is designed to help with financial control during the cost of living crisis.”
The deal also includes unlimited pizza.