Doncaster pubs join up to offer £20 all drinks, all night cost of living crisis buster

Six Doncaster pubs and bars have joined forces to offer a ‘cost of living crisis’ booze busting ticket – with all drinks all night for just £20.

Described as the ‘crisis buster’ ticket, the ‘bottomless brunch’ offer will allow drinkers to pay just £20 and get their entire night and drinks paid for.

Boogie Bar, Hall Cross, Ballers, Mint, Mambo and Social are the six bars where the ticket will be valid at the promotion every Friday.

A spokesman said: “It’s a complete night out in Doncaster

The £20 deal offers unlimited drinks and pizza at six Doncaster pubs.

“Just £20 gets you bottomless drinks and pizza in six bars from 8-12 every Friday night.

“There’s everything you want across the venues, great cocktails, live music, dance music, DJ’s - even award winning beers.

"A drinks range unsurpassed by any other offer. Whatever you want, it’s there.

“It’s being out-out with your mates, it’s being dressed up and taking pictures what you’ll look back on for years, it’s laughing so hard you can’t breathe, it’s the sense of community as you glance over at the next table and see they're doing the very same thing, socialising and having fun like old times again.”

The pubs and operating hours are:

Hallcross 8.00pm – 10.00pm

Ballers 8.00pm – 10.00pm

Boogie 9.00pm – 11.00pm

Mint 9.00pm – 12.00am

Social 9.30pm – 11.30pm

Mambo 10.00pm – 12.00am

This is which drinks are included in the deal:

Standard pints - Carling, Fosters, Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, John Smiths, Staropramen, Guinness

Standard Bottles – Budweiser, Corona, Becks, VK flavours

House spirit and mixer - vodka, gin, flavoured gins, rum, flavoured rum.

Standard cocktails - eg Sex on the Beach, Woo Woo, Little Green Man, and many more

Standard spirit and mixer Gordons Gin, flavoured Gordons gins Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and Captain Morgan Spiced, Whitley Neil flavoured gins, Beefeater and Beefeater flavoured gins, Jim Beam, Malibu, Tia Maria, Southern Comfort , Bacardi, Disarranno and Archers.

All soft drinks. Offers subject to change.

Please note shots, bombs, wine and prosecco are not included

The spokesman added: “Normal measures will be in place to insure responsible drinking. This offer is designed to help with financial control during the cost of living crisis.”