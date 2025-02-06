Doncaster publicans land prestigious honour to mark 20 years behind bar

The dedicated publicans of an historic Grade II listed pub near Doncaster have received a prestigious award to mark their 20th anniversary at the helm.

Gill and Paul Riley of The Red Hart Hotel on Bawtry Road, Blyth, were presented with the Dedication Award by the building’s owners – Star Pubs – in recognition of their contribution to the pub and the community during the past two decades.

Bawtry born-and-bred Gill and her husband Paul – an award-winning chef – took over The Red Hart in 2005, transforming it from a run-down little-used local into a top quality pub that is a destination dining spot for people from across the region as well as a focal point of Blyth life.

Its tap room, known as “the village living room”, is a gathering place and talking shop for residents, and the Rileys provide space for village activities.

Local groups, from the golf society to the ladies reading circle, hold their meetings there, whilst others, such as the Maltby Sword Dancers and the amateur dramatics society, practise in the function room.

The Red Hart holds events to mark key occasions in Blyth.

Regular fixtures include Christmas carols with Harworth Brass Band, screenings of major sports tournaments and August bank holiday fundraising fundays ranging from a hoedown complete with a mechanical bull to an Ibiza party with a foam machine.

These have contributed to The Red Hart raising thousands of pounds – nearly £7,000 in the last year alone – for residents in need and for causes like the Blyth Bowling Club restoration fund.

Gill and Paul have also put The Red Hart on the map for superb food and drink.

As well as a a spacious bar, the pub has a dedicated dining room, and its extensive menu spans pub classics, such as homemade pies, to à la carte seasonal specials.

Dishes are made from scratch right down to the pastry and gravy, and ingredients are sourced locally, with the potatoes coming from fields surrounding Blyth.

On the drinks front, The Red Hart is known for a perfect pint and exceptional cask ales.

These are carefully tended by Paul, winning The Red Hart a place in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide every year since 2006.

Dating back to 1691, The Red Hart was built as a coaching inn to serve travellers on the old Great North Road.

The Rileys have invested more than £120,000 over the years in redecorating and developing its sun-trap garden.

The duo have retained the traditional feel: restoring features including old wood beams, horse brasses and the old-fashioned tap room and making a display of photographs of the pub and Blyth through time that is an attraction for visitors to the village in its own right.

Gill – a former hairdresser – and Paul were looking for a pub of their own when they spotted The Red Hart was available.

Recalls Gill: “I’d known The Red Hart growing up and had some of my first drinks here. It’s a beautiful old pub and I’d always liked it. I was upset when I saw the state it was in.

"We wanted to bring it back to its glory days and turn it into a pub that served the needs of the village. Within six weeks we’d sold our house and moved in, living in two rooms with our family whilst repairs were done.

"We’ve never regretted it. There’s a strong sense of community in Blyth and residents have backed us every step way of the way; we couldn’t have done it without them or our fantastic staff. It’s been hard work but worth it. The Red Hart is the right pub for us, and we love it.”

Looking to the future, Gill and Paul are on their way to clocking up a quarter of century at The Red Hart, having recently signed a lease for another five years.

They are also waiting for regulars to come up with the next “madcap fundraising idea” for the pub to support.

Comments Paul Willis, Star Pubs’ area manager: “This award couldn’t be more well deserved. Paul and Gill have put their all into The Red Hart and worked tirelessly to keep it thriving. They’re passionate about delivering outstanding food and drink and contributing to local life. It’s a fantastic combination, and the results speak for themselves. The Red Hart has everything you’d want from a great local pub.”