Doncaster pub set to re-open after huge £200,000 refurbishment

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:17 GMT
A popular Doncaster pub is set to re-open its doors later this week after being given a huge £200,000 makeover.

The Bechers Brook in Ascot Avenue, Cantley has been closed in recent weeks for the refurbishment, but will bounce back into business on October 30.

The bar will officially open at noon, with a number of events planned over the coming days to mark its opening.

The opening night will include a speed quiz and Play Your Cards Right game.

The Bechers Brook is to re-open after a £200,000 refurbishment.

Friday will see a Halloween fancy dress party and on Saturday night there will be a tribute to Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury.

And on Sunday, the pub will be showing live sports all day and serving up hot roast pork sandwiches.

A spokesperson said: “We can't wait to show you your new pub.”

For more details about the Bechers Brook and all opening events, please visit the bar’s Facebook page HERE

