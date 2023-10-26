Doncaster pub offers free hot meals to help with cost of living crisis

A popular Doncaster city centre pub is serving up free hot meals to help customers with the cost of living crisis.

The Olde Castle Hotel in the Market Place has launched its “Pint and Plate” offer where diners will be able to get a dinner for free when buying a pint or any qualifying drink.

The offer will run every Wednesday between 5pm and 7pm and will be first come, first served.

A pub spokesman said: “People of Donny, with the ever increasing cost of living, we’re helping our customers get a hot meal for free when buying a pint.

The Olde Castle is offering free hot meals to help with the cost of living crisis.

"The dish changes weekly and it’s always traditional tea time favourites like sausage and mash and cottage pie.

“It is first come first served, we will have around 30 portions so get in quick.”

Terms and conditions will apply.