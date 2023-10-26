News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Doncaster pub offers free hot meals to help with cost of living crisis

A popular Doncaster city centre pub is serving up free hot meals to help customers with the cost of living crisis.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Olde Castle Hotel in the Market Place has launched its “Pint and Plate” offer where diners will be able to get a dinner for free when buying a pint or any qualifying drink.

The offer will run every Wednesday between 5pm and 7pm and will be first come, first served.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A pub spokesman said: “People of Donny, with the ever increasing cost of living, we’re helping our customers get a hot meal for free when buying a pint.

Most Popular
The Olde Castle is offering free hot meals to help with the cost of living crisis.The Olde Castle is offering free hot meals to help with the cost of living crisis.
The Olde Castle is offering free hot meals to help with the cost of living crisis.

"The dish changes weekly and it’s always traditional tea time favourites like sausage and mash and cottage pie.

“It is first come first served, we will have around 30 portions so get in quick.”

Terms and conditions will apply.

For more details about the Pint and Plate offer, you can visit the Olde Castle Facebook page HERE

Related topics:DoncasterPeopleFacebook