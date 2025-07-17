Doncaster pub devastated in petrol bomb attack set to re-open this summer

Work to repair a Doncaster pub devastated by a petrol bomb attack is under way with the popular bar due to re-open this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marr Lodge was left a charred ruin last September with bosses revealing for the first time that the attack on the Barnsley Road premises was deliberate.

The venue, a local favourite for food, carveries and family occasions, is now being rebuilt with a target reopening date of late summer 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night of the fire on 16 September 2024, emergency services responded to a major blaze which engulfed and tore through the property.

Marr Lodge was wrecked in a petrol bomb attack last September and is set to re-open this summer.

At one point, it was feared someone was trapped inside.

Fortunately, no lives were lost; but the physical and emotional damage was significant.

At the height of the blaze, crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the blaze at the pub which lies on the main A635 Barnsley Road between Doncaster and Barnsley in the small village of Marr.

While Michelle Allison, the long-time licensee of Marr Lodge, has remained in her home adjacent to the pub, her team of 25 staff members lost their jobs overnight and Michelle lost her livelihood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, Marr Lodge is preparing to reopen with new energy, new investment, new jobs and the same sense of community it has always stood for.

“This pub is part of who I am,” says Michelle. “I’ve missed our lovely team, I’ve missed our fabulous regulars, and there’s been times I just didn’t think we’d ever reopen.

"To see it rise again means everything and we can’t wait to throw the doors open again.”

Andy Crawford, managing director of Pub People, shared the emotional impact of the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve all had those late-night phone calls; and when this one came, it turned out to be one of the most chilling moments of my career.

"But thanks to incredible support from the South Yorkshire Fire Brigade, our site contractors and colleagues across the business, we’re finally back on track.”

The £1.2 million rebuild is being managed by local firm Togel Contractors Ltd with guidance from the Pub People property team.

According to James Mellor, head of property: “We’ve now progressed into major roofing, structural and electrical work. It’s an intense project but a rewarding one, and exciting to see the building start to take shape again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Marr Lodge will offer a refreshed look, a broader food menu and more emphasis on creating an experience, while still staying true to its carvery roots and community feel.

A formal ribbon-cutting and soft opening ‘training’ nights for the new team are being planned.

Recruitment is currently underway for Marr Lodge’s new 25-strong team which will include chefs, front of house staff, cleaners and kitchen porters. There will be two recruitment days which will be held at Hickleton Golf Club on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 August from 10:00am to 4:00pm each day.

To register interest in vacancies available at Marr Lodge, contact [email protected] or visit marrlodge.co.uk. To find out more about Pub People, visit pubpeople.com.