Doncaster prison food hygiene gets a four rating while a city cafe gets a two

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s eating establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT

Novus - HMP Lindholme, at Bawtry Road, Lindholme, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 14.

And Arena Coffee, at Kingsgate, Doncaster was given a score of two on February 14.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Lindholme Prison
Of Doncaster's 491 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 336 (68 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

