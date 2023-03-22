Doncaster prison food hygiene gets a four rating while a city cafe gets a two
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s eating establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Novus - HMP Lindholme, at Bawtry Road, Lindholme, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 14.
And Arena Coffee, at Kingsgate, Doncaster was given a score of two on February 14.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
Of Doncaster's 491 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 336 (68 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.