Doncaster parliamentary candidate unveils new look fish and chip restaurant
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harry’s Fish Bar and Restaurant in Dunsville has been given a makeover and a new menu and Hatfield Mayor Lee Pitcher, who has been selected to stand for Labour against Nick Fletcher in the newly created Doncaster East and Axholme constituency at the next General Election, performed the opening ceremont.
He said: “I cut my first event ribbon as mayor for the launch of the new-look restaurant for our local fish and chip shop, Harry's Fish Bar & Restaurant.
"A special moment, as not only is it wonderful to have this well established family run restaurant in Dunsville, but also it reminds me of what a special treat and family time it was to have fish and chips when I was a little lad.
"Thanks to the whole team for adding to my special memories. So are you a mushy peas, curry sauce or dare I say it - gravy person with yours?”
The restaurant kicked off its new era with a half-price on everything deal.
A spokesman said: “We are relaunching our restaurant with a brand new decor and we have new menus.
“Not only that, we’ve added more meals, and better deals.
Situated at 18 High Street, Dunsville, you can find out more about the restaurant, check out menus and keep in touch with news and special offers at the Harry’s Fish Bar and Restaurant Facebook page, which you can find HERE