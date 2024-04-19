Doncaster named as one of the party capitals in the UK
The city, home of the Warehouse Nightclub and the Vintage Rockbar, is perhaps not the first place that comes to mind when you want to go out but due the number of bars and clubs and its cheap cost it is among the elite.
Doncaster, with a population of over 308,000 people, has a number of venues with high ratings on Tripadvisor, including the Doncaster Brewery, Flares nightclub and The Little Plough.
A Flares visitor reviewed the venue and dubbed it the ‘best club in Doncaster’ and praised the ‘amazing tunes and even better drinks’.
And a Tripadvisor contributor known as Chris T called The Little Plough ‘a little gem’. He wrote: “If you want to go back to a time when life was simpler and slower pop into the snug and experience what time travel would be like. Fantastic staff, fantastic ales and yes, fantastic atmosphere. A proper pub.”
The Doncaster Brewery & Tap is the top-rated spot out of the 29 nightlife venues on the travel website. It has overwhelmingly positive 5/5 reviews from visitors, who have praised its ales and friendly atmosphere.
“A good pub in the city centre with various beers on cask and keg plus Belgian beer cans/bottles in the fridge,’ commented GillinghamJim. “The bar staff are friendly and knowledgeable.
“Been in there on several Saturdays and they’ve had a gathering of punters singing songs and reciting poetry. Definitely worth a visit as the best pub in Doncaster Town Centre.”
