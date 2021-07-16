Doncaster kebab shop misses out on bid to be named very best in Britain

Doncaster’s La Familia was is in the running to pick up a top award at the The Great British Kebab Awards.

The Princegate takeaway was in contention for the Just Eat Best Delivery prize in the awards which recognise success and quality food in a number of areas.

The shop was listed as a semi-finalist but has not made it through to the finals of the competition.

A Doncaster kebab shop was aiming to be named Britain's best.

The awards, run in association with Just Eat and supported by the Kebab Alliance, the sector’s trade body, are in their ninth year and this year have attracted record breaking entries. They recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the UK.

The 18 awards will be dished out at a ceremony at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge Hotel, on 26 October.

Over 1,200 guests, including Cabinet ministers and Shadow Cabinet members, usually attend the VIP-studded ceremony. Judges of the illustrious Awards this year will include: Conservative Minister Nadhim Zahawi, Labour MP Carolyn Harris, Assistant General Secretary of Unite Steve Turner, SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil, Conservative MP David Warburton and David Galman from Galliard Homes.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards and Director of the recently formed Kebab Alliance, commented: “Kebab eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries at the end of a year that has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector. Getting to the semi-final is a real achievement given the competition across the country and all outlets should be rightly proud.”