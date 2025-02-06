Doncaster Greggs start selling burgers as chain takes on KFC and McDonald's

High street giant Greggs is taking on McDonald’s and KFC by launching burgers on its menu – including at some of its Doncaster stores.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bakery chain is adding a new chicken burger and wrap to menus as part of its hot made-to-order range.

The cafe has recently started pivoting away from its iconic steak bakes and sausage rolls, as it grows its presence on the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBQ crispy chicken burger will cost £4, while the wrap has southern fried chicken goujons and costs £3.80.

Greggs has started selling burgers at two of its Doncaster stores.

Both items are part of the Hot Sandwich Deal, which includes any hot sandwich, wedges, or side salad and a drink for £4.95.

Greggs hot, made-to-order range is now available in over 150 shops, with plans to double its availability to 300 shops by spring.

Locally, the menu will be available at the Food Mall stall in the Frenchgate, the drive thru at Meadowhall. Bridge Street in Worksop, Doncaster’s Lakeside Village Outlet and Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, in shops nationwide, Greggs said it would bring back its Katsu Chicken Bake.

This comes with chicken breast in a Japanese-inspired Katsu style curry sauce, wrapped in puff pastry.

For those with a sweeter tooth, the Cherry Bakewell Muffin is also back.

Meanwhile, the Cinnamon drinks range is returning to the menu including the Cinnamon Swirl Latte and Cinnamon Flat White.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Greggs is planning to open between 140 and 150 shops this year, adding to its existing 2,618 shops.

Greggs toasted more than £2billion of sales in 2024 for the first time, a 11.3% increase on the previous year’s £1.8 billion. The firm opened 226 shops last year.

The bakery chain said that it had high demand for its festive flatbreads, festive bakes and gingerbread lattes in the run-up to Christmas.

Its like-for-like sales have slowed to 2.5%, which it said was down to a slip in high street footfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greggs is focusing on more railway shops and travel locations, where the price of some goods are significantly higher, reflecting expensive shop rents.

Newcastle still remains the sausage roll capital of the UK, with Geordies scoffing 17.9 million of them a year.