The Aagrah, which is in Woodlands, has been named in the Asian Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the best venues in the country.

As well as its restaurant on the Great North Road, the firm has chain of venues across Yorkshire.

The awards, which will be held in Manchester at the end of July, has been compiled using 100,000 online votes from members of the spice loving public.

Judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which organises the event, are currently visiting the candidates to determine the overall category winners.

The victors will be revealed at a glittering gala dinner and presentation ceremony, hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds, being held at the Hilton Manchester on Monday 31 July.

The Asian Restaurant Awards cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

“Vital for thriving high streets and the health of local economies, independent restaurants deserve praise for their fortitude and resilience,” said ACF chairman Yawar Khan, warning: “In the face of rampant food inflation, rising utility bills, raised bank interest rates, staff shortages and customers hit by the cost-of-living crisis, restaurant owners need to compete on quality – not price.”