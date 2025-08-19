Doncaster country and western bar to rebrand as Benidorm themed pub

A Doncaster country and western themed bar is to rebrand and re-open as a Benidorm themed pub less than a year after its opening.

Rodeos Doncaster is set to relaunch as Benidorm Bar in Lazarus Court this Friday, bosses have announced.

A spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to announce that a brand new bar is coming your way.

“Say hello to the almighty Benidorm Bar

“After all the great memories we created at Rodeos Bar, we’re ready to embark on an exciting new journey, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

"Something completely new on Lazarus Court.

“A massive thank you to everyone who supported Rodeos Bar. Your enthusiasm and loyalty made it a fantastic experience, and we hope to continue that vibrant spirit at Benidorm Bar.

“Renovation work is already underway, and we’re working tirelessly to create a space that’s not only welcoming but also brimming with character and adventure.

“Trust us, you won't want to miss this.”

“We can’t wait to welcome you into Doncaster’s brand new sunshine party spot very soon."

The new venue will open at 6pm on Friday and bosses say it will offer “cheap drinks every weekend, non-stop Benidorm vibes, live tributes, DJs and entertainment and good times and great memories,” adding: “Think Benidorm nights out, holiday chaos and party energy… right here at home.”

Rodeos, which bosses described as the “ultimate country music destination in Doncaster” opened in September last year.

Its opening caused controversy after a Wolverhampton venue with the same name threatened the Doncaster bar with legal action.

In a statement, spokesperson Richard Christison said: "It’s become apparent that they believe they solely own the name ‘Rodeos’ and that no one else must use it. They have tried lots of different tactics and threats to try and intimidate us to change our name.

"Which of course, is not going to happen.

“Never in all of my years in business have I ever seen anything more petty. I just want to make it clear to our customers old and new, that we have absolutely nothing to do with them.

“It appears they are clutching at straws. The locations are in separate towns, so naturally there should be no confusion for our customers.”