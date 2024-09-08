Doncaster has been named the fourth most affordable coffee location, with a flat white setting locals back £2.68 – with residents on the average salary able to purchase more than 37 coffees per day (37.98), the fourth highest amount in the country.

The Flat White Index, compiled by digital PR agency Tank, looked at more than 90 UK locations to uncover the priciest and most affordable places to grab a flat white, compared to average salaries.

The findings – published ahead of International Coffee Day on 1st October – show Doncaster is the fourth most affordable coffee location where locals would spend just £978.20 per year if they were to buy a coffee everyday.

St Albans takes top spot as the most affordable coffee city, with a flat white costing £3.60.

Locals can buy more cups per day with their average take home salary of over £46k. A single cup a day works out to just under three per cent of the average salary, and two cups just over five per cent meaning locals can squeeze almost double the amount of coffee from their wages compared to the most expensive city, Bristol - the equivalent of almost 50 flat whites per day.

In second place is High Wycombe where it costs on average £3.52 for a flat white – just over three per cent% of the locals take home pay. Following closely behind is Southend-on-Sea where it costs £3 per cup, and £1,095 per year for a coffee a day – over three per cent of the average salary.

This is significantly less than Bristol, where locals pay £4.25 on average for a flat white – working out to £1,500 per year – or over five per cent of their wages. This equates to just under 26 flat whites per day (the lowest in the country).

Experts have predicted a sharp 25 per cent price increase for coffee beans this year which could see prices continue to rise and a £5 coffee era is set to hit London. Despite this, the coffee industry is thriving with 80% of people who visit coffee shops attending at least once a week.

Martin Stone, director at Tank, said: “Coffee and creativity go hand in hand, and as a digital PR agency we often pop out to our favourite local coffee spots for a quick takeaway or to catch up with colleagues and clients.

"The coffee industry is thriving and here in Nottingham, where Tank is based, we are surrounded by quirky independent coffee shops and chains like the city’s own 200 Degrees. They each have distinctive branding, atmospheres and instagrammable interiors – and are a much-loved part of the business community.”

To find out more visit: https://tank.co.uk/flat-white-index/