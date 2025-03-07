Doncaster cocktail bar and restaurant closes down after two years

A Cuban themed cocktail bar and restaurant in Doncaster city centre has closed its doors.

Cubanos in Nether Hall Road, which first opened its doors to customers just before Christmas in 2022, a message shared on popular Facebook page Eating Out in Doncaster announced.

The brief note read: “Cubanos cocktail and rum bar is now closed.

“Thank you for your support – we appreciate every one of you.”

Cubanos has closed its doors in Doncaster. (Photography by LillyannaMedia/Cubanos).

The colourful and vibrant bar served up live music and salsa nights and brought a taste of Latin America to Doncaster with a menu of burritos, fajitas, enchiladas and burgers as well as a wide range of cocktails and a wide selection of rums

The interior of the venue, which opened in the former San Remo Italian restaurant which closed its doors in 2021, featured murals created by Doncaster artist Keith Hopewell.

At its opening, bosses said: “At Cubanos we all share a passion for the good things in life – the Cuban way!”