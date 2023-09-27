Doncaster city centre restaurant named one of best in the whole of the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The public reviews site analysed 12 months' worth of reviews, from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, to find the world's best restaurants in their annual Best of the Best awards.

From there, they broke those restaurants down into different countries and categories, including 'Everyday Eats' restaurants, of which La Boca in Nether Hall Road took top spot in the UK.

The best of the best awards are handed out to restaurants with a high volume of "above-and-beyond reviews and opinions" from the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period.

La Boca in Doncaster has been named as one of the country's best restaurants. (Photo: Trip Advisor).

Each winner has passed the site's trust and safety standards, with fewer than one per cent of their eight million listings receiving the coveted prizes.

However, La Boca is not only among the lucky few, it came out on top of the pile after a successful year of reviews.

It is the second top accolade in a year for the family run restaurant after it was named in the top 100 romantic restaurants in the UK earlier this year.

More than 2,500 reviews have been left on the website for the restaurant, with more than 2,400 of those giving the full five stars.

One reviewer wrote: "This steak restaurant truly excels in every aspect.

"The service is impeccable, the management is absolutely delightful and food is simply exquisite."

Another said: "Never fails to impress. Went to celebrate my parents' wedding anniversary and everything about our experience was great!

"From the food to the service, everything was amazing, no doubt returning again soon."

A third added: "The service and food was second to none. One of the nicest places we have ever been. Very much would recommend."

Sarah Firshein, Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor, said: “Restaurants provide a great way for travellers to get immersed in a destination's history and culture.

"We know TripAdvisor travellers seek out first-hand intel and guidance, and that’s exactly the spirit of these lists.