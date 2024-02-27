Doncaster city centre pub named city's best bar for fifth year in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Brewery and Tap has been awarded Doncaster CAMRA City Centre Pub of the Year and Doncaster CAMRA City Centre Cider Pub of the Year for yet another year.

The awards were presented by the Campaign for Real Ale in a presentation at the pub in Young Street last week.

The bar, which has been in the Good Beer Guide since opening in 2014. has its own brewery on site and offers five to six cask ales to drinkers as well as six traditional ciders and three keg beers at its Brewery Bar.

It also has the Dystopia Craft Bar upstairs with ten keg beers and a wide range of bottled and canned beers.

Doncaster and District branch chairman Ian Jones said. "Doncaster Brewery and Tap is a worthy winner of these two awards.

"CAMRA branch members were asked to nominate real ale and traditional cider outlets that they felt consistently served a good quality product.

"Those nominations were then put to the vote, resulting in a well deserved success for the 'Tap'.”

The bar is run by Ian and Alison Blaylock who have turned the bar into one of the city’s most popular watering holes.

He added: “"It was a great pleasure to be able to present Ian and Alison with their awards, as I know how much effort goes into maintaining the high standards needed just to be nominated.

"To win the vote, and win in two different categories, is quite an achievement."

Ian Blaylock, owner and brewer said "I seem to be constantly reading in the trade press of better known, more established breweries than ourselves going to the wall, it seems, almost daily, so I am eternally thankful to have a band of loyal supporting customers.”

The bar has overcome a number of hurdles in recent years, including a series of vandal attacks and an incident in which a car crashed through the front of the premises in 2021.