News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Doncaster city centre delicatessen bidding to be crowned best in Yorkshire

A Doncaster delicatessen is bidding to be named the best in Yorkshire after being shortlisted for a prestigious prize.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The DN1 Delicatessen and Dining Room in High Fisher Gate has been shortlisted by Yorkshire Life magazine in its annual awards championing the best of the county.

The store is one of three shortlisted in the best deli/tearoom/cafe section – and owners Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard will find out in the coming weeks if they have been named the county’s number one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair have transformed the former Scicluna deli beneath the Premier Inn in recent years, introducing a wide range of new products including cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables as well as sauces, pulses, pasta and much more – and have also converted part of the premises into a dining room, with Martin, who runs The Gentleman Fishmonger stall on Doncaster Market, providing fresh fish and seafood for chefs to create dishes with.

Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard celebrate as they bid to be named the best deli in Yorkshire.Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard celebrate as they bid to be named the best deli in Yorkshire.
Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard celebrate as they bid to be named the best deli in Yorkshire.
Most Popular

Announcing the news on social media, Sarah said: “Thank you for everyone who believes in what we are doing. The support has been incredible.

"It is for Doncaster, being nominated is incredible.”

"Thank you to the team, this nomination isn’t about us, it is for everyone who makes the deli what it is.”

She also paid tribute for former owner Josephine, known as Josie, who set up the deli 47 years ago.

"Thank you,” she said. “I know we are changing it and modernising it and bringing new systems in but the essence is all about Scicluna.”

Related topics:YorkshireDoncaster