Doncaster city centre delicatessen bidding to be crowned best in Yorkshire

The DN1 Delicatessen and Dining Room in High Fisher Gate has been shortlisted by Yorkshire Life magazine in its annual awards championing the best of the county.

The store is one of three shortlisted in the best deli/tearoom/cafe section – and owners Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard will find out in the coming weeks if they have been named the county’s number one.

The pair have transformed the former Scicluna deli beneath the Premier Inn in recent years, introducing a wide range of new products including cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables as well as sauces, pulses, pasta and much more – and have also converted part of the premises into a dining room, with Martin, who runs The Gentleman Fishmonger stall on Doncaster Market, providing fresh fish and seafood for chefs to create dishes with.

Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard celebrate as they bid to be named the best deli in Yorkshire.

Announcing the news on social media, Sarah said: “Thank you for everyone who believes in what we are doing. The support has been incredible.

"It is for Doncaster, being nominated is incredible.”

"Thank you to the team, this nomination isn’t about us, it is for everyone who makes the deli what it is.”

She also paid tribute for former owner Josephine, known as Josie, who set up the deli 47 years ago.